AE-FUNAI joins ASUU strike

The academic staff union of the Alex- Ekwueme University Ndufu-Alike Ikwo, Ebonyi state branch has joined the current industrial action by the national body.

Their action was in line with the NEC directive for all branches to activate the 4-week strike action on or before Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

The development, however, halted the academic activities of the institution on Wednesday.

Recall that on Monday, February 14, 2022, ASUU National Executive Council declared a four-week roll-over total and comprehensive strike action noting “that the Government has failed to fully implement the Memorandum of Action it signed with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on 23rd December 2020; given that the draft report of the Renegotiated 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement has been submitted for finalization for more than nine months.

And noting that the forceful payment of ASUU members’ salaries and emoluments with the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and non-adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) have continued to short-change our members, NEC resolved to embark on a four-week roll-over total and comprehensive strike action beginning from Monday, 14th February 2022.”

The ASUU AE-FUNAI branch in a statement signed by Ogugua Egwu, chairperson, and Joseph N. Chukwu, secretary and was made available to newsmen, urged its members to comply with the directive so that the aim will be achieved.

The statement, ” In line with the foregoing, AE-FUNAI ASUU Branch held an Emergency Congress on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, and unanimously activated the strike action in the branch by 3.28 pm.

” By this action, AE-FUNAI Branch ASUU members will not participate in lectures, meetings, supervisions, examinations, marking, grading, and other academic activities during the 4 weeks.

“To ensure total compliance, a monitoring committee has been set up with the charge of giving daily situation reports to the Executive Committee on compliance to the strike action.

” Members should endeavor to comply with the guidelines as defaulters will be sanctioned. Strike bulletins will be released whenever necessary.”