Abdul-Rahman Buhari wins 2020 7up Harvard Business School Scholarship

Seven-Up Bottling Company Ltd has once again reaffirmed its commitment to youth and leadership development as the company unveiled the 10th recipient of the prestigious 7up Harvard Business School Scholarship, 28-year-old Abdul-Rahman Buhari, an indigene of Oyo State, South-west Nigeria.

Ziad Maloouf, managing director, Seven-Up Bottling Company, at the unveiling of the 2020 awardee restated the company’s continuous commitment to the development of the leadership potential of the Nigerian youths.

He said the 7up HBS Scholarship offers on a national scale the opportunity for a proper succession plan as young vibrant Nigerians, such as Abdul-Rahman, are expected to assume leadership positions of commanding heights in the near future. He said the country’s economic growth is tied to the quality of the future leaders.

Abdul-Rahman, in an emotional speech, thanked the management of Seven-Up Bottling Company for seeing through his passion and providing the golden opportunity for him to further his education in the prestigious institution while assuring of his commitment to give back to young Nigerians by impacting their lives through education.

Misan Rewane and Mayowa Kuyoro, beneficiaries of the 7up Harvard Business School Scholarship award in 2011 and 2013, respectively, were also in attendance at the unveiling event.

While congratulating the latest recipient of the scholarship, Rewane and Kuyoro shared personal stories on how the scholarship served as the springboard for the impact they are making in the society.

The 7up Harvard Business School Scholarship was inaugurated in 2011 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of 7up bottling company. The business remains committed to giving back by awarding one young professional who will go on to make their mark in the society at large.