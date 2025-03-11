International students can apply for fully funded PhD scholarships in 2025 at leading universities worldwide.

These scholarships cover tuition, living expenses, accommodation, health insurance, and travel. Each scholarship has specific eligibility criteria and deadlines. Applicants should review the requirements before applying.

The scholarships provide financial support for academic research without personal cost. A structured application process is required for consideration. Interested candidates can explore opportunities and submit applications before the deadlines.

According to Scholarship Roar, Here are 10 fully funded PhD scholarships for international students in 2025

1. Yale University Scholarships, USA

Yale University offers fully funded scholarships for international students across undergraduate, master’s, and PhD levels. The scholarship varies from a few hundred dollars to over $70,000 per year. The average need-based scholarship at Yale is over $50,000.

2. Turkey Government Scholarship

The Turkey Government Scholarship provides financial support for international students pursuing undergraduate, master’s, and PhD studies in Turkish universities. The scholarship covers a monthly stipend of up to 1,600 TL, tuition fees, a return flight ticket, health insurance, and accommodation.

3. Chinese Government Scholarships

The Chinese Government Scholarship supports international students enrolled in master’s and PhD programs at more than 280 Chinese universities. The scholarship includes accommodation, basic health insurance, and a monthly allowance of up to 3,500 Yuan.

4. DAAD Scholarship, Germany

The DAAD Scholarship is available for master’s and PhD students at top German universities. The scholarship provides monthly payments of 850 euros for graduates and 1,200 euros for doctoral candidates.

5. MEXT Scholarship, Japan

The MEXT Scholarship funds international students at the undergraduate, master’s, PhD, and training levels in Japanese universities. It covers tuition fees, accommodation, a monthly living allowance, and round-trip airfare from the recipient’s country to Japan.

6. Fulbright Scholarships, USA

The Fulbright Foreign Student Program provides fully funded scholarships for international students pursuing master’s and PhD studies in the United States. The scholarship covers full tuition fees, a living stipend, accommodation fees, airfare, and health insurance.

7. Ton Duc Thang University Graduate Scholarship, Vietnam

Ton Duc Thang University offers fully funded scholarships for master’s and PhD students. The scholarship covers full tuition fees and accommodation.

8. Bangkok Government Scholarship, Thailand

The Bangkok Government Scholarship supports master’s and PhD students at Chulalongkorn University in Thailand. The scholarship covers full tuition fees, a monthly stipend, and accommodation amounting to 16,000 Baht.

9. Gates Cambridge Scholarship, UK

The Gates Cambridge Scholarship funds international students pursuing master’s and PhD studies at the University of Cambridge. The scholarship provides a £17,500 annual stipend, health insurance, academic development funding of up to £2,000, and a family allowance of up to £10,120.

10. Stanford University Scholarships, USA

Stanford University provides fully funded scholarships for international students enrolling in master’s and PhD programs. The scholarship covers full tuition fees, a travel allowance, a living allowance, and academic expenses.

