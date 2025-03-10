European countries are providing scholarships for international students, covering tuition fees, accommodation, and living expenses.

These scholarships support students in pursuing higher education across various fields. Spain, Sweden, Hungary, Finland, and Poland are among the countries offering funding opportunities.

The European Commission reports that approximately 100,000 scholarships are available. Interested applicants can check individual scholarship details and eligibility criteria. These scholarships allow students to study in Europe without financial strain while gaining academic and cultural experiences.

Read also: Top 10 PhD scholarships in Canada for international students

Fully funded scholarships provide an opportunity for students to focus on their studies and explore education and job prospects in Europe.

According to Opportunities Pedia, here are the top 15 scholarships in Europe for international students in 2025

1. Germany Government Scholarships

Germany provides various scholarships for international students at undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels. The DAAD Scholarships are fully funded, covering tuition fees, monthly stipends, and additional benefits.

2. Netherlands Government Scholarships

The Netherlands offers financial support for international students pursuing bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs. The NL Scholarships provide funding to eligible students from various countries.

Read also: 13 countries offering free or low-cost PhD programmes

3. Eiffel France Government Scholarship 2025

France offers the Eiffel Excellence Scholarships for master’s and doctoral students. This scholarship covers living expenses, health insurance, and round-trip airfare.

4. Belgium Government Scholarships

Belgium provides fully funded scholarships under the ARES Scholarship Program. These are available for international students across multiple academic levels and fields of study.

Read also: Canada ranks as the most desired country for immigration

5. Danish Government Scholarships

Denmark offers scholarships to highly qualified international students pursuing bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs. The Danish Government Scholarships provide financial assistance to cover tuition and living costs.

6. Poland NAWA Government Scholarships

Poland provides scholarships for international students through the NAWA program. These scholarships support students at various academic levels and disciplines.

Read also: Fully funded: 6 PhD scholarships in the UK for Nigerians

7. Hungary Government Scholarships

The Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarships support international students pursuing bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees in Hungary. The program covers tuition, accommodation, and a monthly stipend.

8. Sweden Government Scholarships

Sweden offers fully funded scholarships through the Swedish Institute. These are available for international students applying for bachelor’s and master’s programs.

Read also: Top 10 common challenges students face when studying abroad

9. Ireland Government Scholarships

Ireland provides financial assistance for non-EU/EEA students under the Ireland Government International Scholarships. The funding supports both undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

10. Italy Government Scholarships

The Italy Government Scholarship Program offers funding to international students across various academic fields. The program supports tuition and other educational expenses.

Read also: Top 5 countries offering the highest PhD stipends

11. Finland Government Scholarships

Finland provides scholarships for international students pursuing bachelor’s and master’s degrees. The Finland Government Scholarships cover tuition fees and living costs.

12. Romania Government Scholarships by MOFA

Romania offers fully funded scholarships for foreign citizens. The program covers tuition fees, accommodation, and a monthly stipend for students at different academic levels.

13. Swiss Government Excellence Scholarship

Switzerland provides fully funded scholarships for international students at the master’s and doctoral levels. The Swiss Government Excellence Scholarship covers tuition fees, living expenses, and insurance.

Read also: Top 5 study destinations with highest visa proof-of-funds in 2024

14. Erasmus Mundus Scholarship Program

The Erasmus Mundus Scholarship allows students to study in multiple European countries. This program supports various academic disciplines and levels, promoting international academic mobility.

15. Belgium Master Mind Scholarships

Belgium offers Master Mind Scholarships for international students in Flanders and Brussels. The funding supports students enrolling in master’s programs across different disciplines.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share