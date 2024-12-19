State policing: A necessary reform for Nigeria’s security crisis

Nigeria’s growing insecurity is a stark reminder of the limitations of its centralised policing system. Terrorism in the Northeast, banditry in the Northwest, and urban crimes in Lagos and Abuja have overwhelmed the Nigeria Police Force. With a population exceeding 220 million and a police-to-citizen ratio of 1:650—far below the UN-recommended 1:450—the demand for reform has reached a critical juncture. Decentralising law enforcement through state police is no longer a matter of debate but an urgent necessity.

The federal policing model, established decades ago, was designed for a simpler security landscape. Today, the country faces challenges ranging from cybercrime to kidnapping, requiring a localised and adaptive approach. Decentralisation is not uncharted territory. International examples, such as Canada, India, and the United States, demonstrate the effectiveness of state-level policing in addressing diverse security threats while maintaining accountability.

Nigeria’s centralised police force is overstretched and underfunded. With only 370,000 officers, the system struggles to respond to rising crime rates, which increased by 30 percent over the past decade. The Inspector-General of Police estimates the need for an additional 190,000 officers, yet even this projection falls short of what is required for effective policing.

State police would alleviate these pressures by enabling regions to address their unique security challenges. In densely populated areas like Lagos, local forces could focus on traffic management and urban crimes, while in the Northwest, resources could be directed toward combating banditry and securing rural communities. This approach ensures that law enforcement strategies are tailored to specific needs, improving efficiency and public safety.

Global models reinforce the value of decentralisation. In India, state police forces like Maharashtra’s have adopted technology-driven methods to combat cybercrime and other emerging threats. Similarly, Canada’s provincial police collaborate with municipal and federal agencies, demonstrating the flexibility and adaptability of decentralised systems. Nigeria can learn from these examples to create a policing structure that reflects its diversity and complexity.

State police present an opportunity to rebuild trust between law enforcement and citizens. Nigeria’s federal police have long suffered from a reputation for corruption, inefficiency, and brutality. This trust deficit undermines cooperation and fuels public resentment.

Community policing, integral to the state police model, offers a path forward. By embedding officers within communities and aligning law enforcement with local cultural contexts, state police can foster collaboration and mutual respect. Initiatives such as advisory boards and periodic town hall meetings could provide platforms for dialogue, ensuring that public concerns are heard and addressed.

A localised approach also enhances accountability. Officers drawn from and serving within their communities are more likely to understand local dynamics and act in the public’s best interest. While challenges remain, the benefits of decentralisation in improving relationships between law enforcement and citizens cannot be overstated.

The prospect of state police raises valid concerns about potential misuse for political purposes. Governors might be tempted to use local forces to suppress dissent, manipulate elections, or consolidate power. However, these risks are manageable with the right safeguards.

Legislation must clearly delineate the responsibilities of state and federal police, avoiding overlaps that could lead to jurisdictional conflicts. Independent oversight bodies, such as a State Police Security Commission, could monitor operations, ensuring neutrality and transparency. These commissions, comprising civil society representatives, legal experts, and security professionals, would provide checks and balances against potential abuses.

Moreover, Nigeria can look to Canada’s use of provincial ombudspersons to address police misconduct. Establishing similar mechanisms would reinforce accountability and protect citizens from overreach.

Policing reforms alone cannot solve Nigeria’s security challenges. The socio-economic conditions driving crime—poverty, unemployment, and lack of access to education—must be addressed. Investments in youth empowerment, vocational training, and community development are essential complements to law enforcement.

India’s Kerala state offers a compelling example. By integrating social services with policing strategies, Kerala reduced youth crime by 40% over a decade. Nigeria could replicate this model, combining policing reforms with broader initiatives to create a foundation for sustainable security.

Introducing state police is not without challenges, but the risks of maintaining the status quo are far greater. Rising crime, public distrust, and an overstretched federal system highlight the urgent need for decentralisation.

Reform will require political will and public engagement. Policymakers must communicate the benefits of state police while addressing concerns about accountability and misuse. Extensive training, capacity building, and investment in technology will be necessary to ensure the success of this transition.

The growing consensus among state governors, security experts, and civil society groups underscores the momentum for change. The 147th National Economic Council meeting, which saw cross-regional agreement on the need for state police, is a significant milestone. However, consensus must translate into action.

State police offer a transformative opportunity to address Nigeria’s security crisis. By decentralising law enforcement, the country can enhance efficiency, build community trust, and create a more adaptable system to tackle diverse security challenges.

While the road to reform will not be without obstacles, the benefits far outweigh the risks. Nigeria’s current policing structure is ill-suited to the demands of a rapidly growing and increasingly complex society. The status quo is not sustainable.

With proper safeguards and a commitment to accountability, state police can become a cornerstone of a more secure and equitable Nigeria. The question is no longer whether decentralisation is necessary but whether Nigeria’s leaders have the vision and courage to implement it.

The time to act is now!

