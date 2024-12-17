Report identifies security agencies as worst enemies of Nigerian media

A recent report by the Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has revealed that Nigeria’s security agencies are the primary perpetrators of attacks against journalists in the country.

The report titled, “Media Freedom Under Threat: The State of Media Freedom and Journalists’ Safety in Nigeria 2024,” documents a disturbing trend of violence and intimidation against media professionals.

According to the report, security agencies, including the police, military, and intelligence services, were responsible for 45 out of 69 attacks against journalists recorded between January 1 and October 31, 2024. This represents a staggering 65 percent of all attacks documented during this period.

The report details various forms of attacks against journalists, including assault and battery, arbitrary arrests and detention, raids on homes and offices, threats to life, harassment, abductions, and kidnappings. In one instance, a journalist was killed.

John Gbadamosi, MRA’s programme officer, condemned the actions of security agencies, stating that “the institutions tasked with upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety and security of citizens, including journalists, have instead become the instruments of oppression against the media.”

Despite the alarming statistics, the report notes some positive developments. The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) did not impose any fines on broadcast stations in 2024, following court judgments secured by MRA. Additionally, a court-mandated inquiry was opened into the death of a journalist who was allegedly killed by the police in 2020.

The MRA calls for urgent measures to protect journalists and hold perpetrators accountable. This includes strengthening Nigeria’s legal framework to better protect journalists and ensuring that all attacks against journalists are thoroughly investigated and perpetrators prosecuted.

The report highlights the precarious state of media freedom in Nigeria and the need for immediate action to safeguard the rights of journalists and the public’s right to know.

