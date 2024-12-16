Northern govs to fight insecurity as Inuwa endorses Benue security initiative

Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, Governor of Gombe State

Apparently disturbed by rising insecurity in some parts of Northern Nigeria, the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) have resolved to intensify the battle against insecurity that rattles some villages and towns in some States in the North, saying it was high time the insecurity and other criminal activities were fought in the region.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State and Chairman, Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), stated this at the weekend in Makurdi at the launch of Benue State Civil Protection, adding

While commending Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State for his bold steps toward enhancing security and civil protection in the State with provision of new operational vehicles and combat-ready motorcycles for security agencies, Governor Yahaya urged all the other governors to protect their various domains.

The Gombe State governor, who called for with water-tight security across the region as part of measures to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s efforts in securing the Country, emphasised the importance of creating a secure environment for businesses and other lawful activities to thrive.

He said, “Security is paramount; without it, nothing can thrive. We fully support this project, which complements President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decisive efforts to address insecurity nationwide.

“This bold investment in civil protection is commendable, and with your determination, alongside the support of the Federal Government and all of us, this project will undoubtedly succeed.”

Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, the host governor, outlined the objectives of the Civil Protection Guard and reaffirmed his Administration’s commitment to securing lives and property.

Governor Alia howeved expressed gratitude to Governor Inuwa Yahaya, the Northern States Governors’ Forum and other dignitaries for their support and presence at the event.

