Chef Sia is reimagining Nigerian cuisine with her yearly Roundtable
Chef SIA, Simisola Idowu Ajibodu is a budding chef and entrepreneur based in London, England and Lagos, Nigeria. Her mantra, “To Cook Is To Be Happy,” captures her passion for creativity and fusion of great food.
Trained by the esteemed Le Cordon Bleu London, Chef Sia, with a long-term focus on opening her own restaurant, is currently living a life of respect, innovation, and passion for both people and food. As a Chef, her aim is to reinvent the image of Nigerian flavors using fresh produce and creating a new avenue for all foods to coexist.
The celebrated Chef is underway with Week 2 Roundtable series. I am coming with all her unique fusions with Nigerian cuisine. This weekend is set up to excite
your taste buds, serving bold and enticing flavours.
When?
Friday 6th August & Sunday 8th August
Price : N40,000 | 5 Courses
The Menu has changed as she prides herself in creating a fusion of deep
and complex flavours that utilise our fresh local produce. So, if you
are ready to try something new please RESERVE your seat(s) by clicking
the Link below
‘To Cook is to be Happy’. Chef Sia.