Chef Sia is reimagining Nigerian cuisine with her yearly Roundtable

Chef SIA, Simisola Idowu Ajibodu is a budding chef and entrepreneur based in London, England and Lagos, Nigeria. Her mantra, “To Cook Is To Be Happy,” captures her passion for creativity and fusion of great food.

Trained by the esteemed Le Cordon Bleu London, Chef Sia, with a long-term focus on opening her own restaurant, is currently living a life of respect, innovation, and passion for both people and food. As a Chef, her aim is to reinvent the image of Nigerian flavors using fresh produce and creating a new avenue for all foods to coexist.

The celebrated Chef is underway with Week 2 Roundtable series. I am coming with all her unique fusions with Nigerian cuisine. This weekend is set up to excite

your taste buds, serving bold and enticing flavours.

When?

Friday 6th August & Sunday 8th August

Price : N40,000 | 5 Courses

The Menu has changed as she prides herself in creating a fusion of deep

and complex flavours that utilise our fresh local produce. So, if you

are ready to try something new please RESERVE your seat(s) by clicking

the Link below

https://linktr.ee/ChefSiA

‘To Cook is to be Happy’. Chef Sia.