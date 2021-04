The price of XRP, the cryptocurrency used in Ripple Labs’ payments network, on Wednesday morning hit $1.09 for the first time in three years when it set an all-time high of $2.7700. The new price at $1.09 means the cryptocurrency rose to 50 percent over the last 24 hours. XRP is the fourth-largest cryptocurrency in…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login