Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently admitted the value of the local currency had been adjusted to N410 due to scarcity in foreign exchange. Coming from Emefiele who has spent most of his tenure as Governor of the CBN defending the naira against the widely preferred free float, it must…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login