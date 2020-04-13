Here’s how Tatcoin can help your commerce business, grow in value

Payment businesses have gone through a revolution in the last few years. From blockchain, and FinTech to AI and cryptocurrencies, the world of international commerce is moving faster than ever.

When Bitcoin, the first-ever blockchain network, was released pseudonymously, the author(s) published the code open source – anyone could review the code, improve upon it, and innovate with it. This was a boon to society – anyone could review the code, improve upon it, and innovate with it. Over the past years, technologists from all over the world, inspired by this revolutionary development, have created new digital tokens – all with their own native functionalities and features.

The tatcoin token is about to bring more into the industry beyond just payment to financing a whole lot of products that will change the way commerce is done in Africa.

In 2019, E-commerce was responsible for around $3.53 trillion in sales, increasing from $2.92 trillion in 2018. By 2022, the global e-commerce is expected to rise to $5.69 trillion. This represents expected growth of 61% over the next three years. The digital marketplace is growing, and the future belongs to the businesses that can stay ahead of the curve.

GENESIS OF TATCOIN

ABiT Mobile Applications Limited last year launched a new cryptocurrency called TATCOIN, which is essentially a utility token to power its community products and platforms. which will also be tradable on exchanges.

An exchange is a place where buying and selling takes place just like we have our market, you can buy and sell any crypto currency, like you hold with Bitcoin or fiat. There are many exchanges to buy just like Binance , Luno and Remitano, which allows you to buy with Naira or with your card. We’ve built a platform in that nature called ABiTrader

ABiTrader started as an ordinary WhatsApp Group at late 2017 and within the first 5months we grew up to 500 members, and we currently we have more than 2300 members in our 9 WhatsApp groups

ABiTNetwork which is the mother company of TATCOIN and other product such as ABiTrader, ABiTreps, ABiTCrowd, ABiTplay, ABiTcharity, ABiTDiscountShoppers, ABiTfarm, ABiTgo

Tatcoin is a tradable token in the cryptocurrency market that would be used as the official transactional currency of the ABiTnetwork.

This utility token is focused on simplifying payment processes for goods and services and would be available to every user on the ABiT network. This means that using Tatcoin on the ABiT platform would include discounted rates on every product and service. Services such as real estate, payments, shopping, and entertainment would be easy to purchase with the Tatcoin.

ABiTrader has a Peer-2-Peer exchange on the platform which will enable people buy/sell Bitcoin to friends and other traders in the community while we act as an escrow to make sure your transactions are completed without anybody loosing their funds to anyone.

According to Ajulu , When it comes to tatcoin , the value is tied to the ABIT Ecosystem , there is a lot 0f crypto currencies out there that tell you that their tokens can be used to facilitate transactions , but we at ABIT went beyond that .It is going to be used on platforms that can allow people invest their money and make money in return.

ABIT Network houses a lot of products and the native token which is tatcoin will increase over time with the products in range ;

ABIT TRADER

Abit Trader houses over two thousand students on the network . People are learning to trade cryptocurrencies and Tatcoin is going to be used as the currency to facilitate trade on the Abit Trader Network. ABiTrader has a Peer-2-Peer exchange on the platform which will enable people buy/sell Bitcoin to friends and other traders in the community while we act as an escrow to make sure your transactions are completed without anybody loosing their funds to anyone.