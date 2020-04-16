What recovery rate and recovery to death ratio mean for regions hit by COVID-19

Amidst the terrifying figures of infected cases and deaths of the novel coronavirus-COVID-19, some indicators are quite significant to tell the success stories of the Fight Against COVID-19 (FACOVID). These are the recovery and death ratios.

The recovery rate is an appraisal metric that tells how countries and continents preserve the FACOVID and it is subject to no external factors other than the recovery statistics of each continent. From a scale of 1% to 100%, the higher the rate the more robust the countries/continents are against COVID-19. Whereas, a low recovery rate tells whether there are more deaths or more active cases in a country or region.

Recovery to death ratio (RtD) on the other hand measures the number of infected people that have now recovered against the disease. It further tells us if more people are dying than they are recovering in a given country or continent relative to others.

Across the world, countries continue to carry out more tests on citizens geared towards curbing the spread of COVID-19, with some countries implementing fumigation exercises continue across cities. Worldwide, there have been about 15.2 million people who have been tested for COVID-19 as at 7:55 am of April 14th 2020—this will be the reference date for this analysis.

From the results of these tests, 1,926,147 persons representing 12.67 per cent of the total tests carried out worldwide tested positive for the COVID-19, leaving the remaining 87.32 per cent, or 13,268,682 persons COVID-19 free.

The number of infected persons also included those on the high seas as it was in the case of Ms Zaandam and Diamond Princess, both which are cruise ships but had cases of the virus.

Of the six continents with cases of COVID-19, Oceania recorded 54.49 per cent recovery rate, which is the highest rate so far, by showing great hope for other countries as they embattle the virus. Followed closely is Asia, with a recovery rate of 48.64 per cent: this is a huge success and a great motivation for the region, particularly China (94.52 per cent) which was the source of the virus.

The continents of Africa, South America and North America are at the other extreme end with insignificant recovery statistics. While Africa with infected cases in 52 countries recorded a low recovery rate of 19.10 per cent, with some countries with as low as less than 1 per cent recovery rate, South America recorded 17.94 per cent rate, although some of its countries recorded not less than 1.6 per cent, and this implies that the impact of the FACOVID was lesser than that of Africa.

By number of recovered persons alone, South America with 9,871 persons out-numbered Africa (3,045 persons) by 6,826 recovered persons, yet this does not tell the whole story of their progress which is relative. However, the recovery rate metric gives detail to the ambiguity surrounding the report of recovered persons across the globe.

The continent with the least recovery rate based on recovery data in North America at 7.55 per cent. The total/positive cases in this region/continent are next to Europe with 627,674 infected persons as at the reference period/time; sadly, only 47,417 persons (7.55 per cent) had recovered. The lowest recovery rate in this region shows that either there are more active cases or more deaths, but available data shows that there are more active cases of 555,105 persons as at the reference time.

In recent times, increasing death tolls around the world has spread fear among the people. As disheartening as this is, it is also pertinent to share the recovery testimonies around the world.

Oceania might have recorded the highest recovery to death ratio (RtD) at 58.9, Australia with 57.3 RtD accounted for most of the success stories in that region. This means that for every 1 death from COVID-19 in Oceania, about 59 persons had recovered.

The analysis of the cases in the Oceania showed that recovered cases (4,123) are 5,980 per cent of total deaths (70), and from a total 3,662 active cases in the region, only 84 cases are termed critical, leaving the remaining 3,578 cases as mild. With a recovery rate of 52.49 per cent and a death rate of 0.89 per cent, little wonder the region has the highest RtD when compared with other continents.

Next is the cruise ship category which is Ms Zaandam and Diamond Princess cruises, that recorded RtD of 45.6 percent, that it, for every 1 death about 46 persons had recovered. Since it is not a continent, much emphasis would not made on this.

Asia trails Oceania with an RtD of 13.3 percent, owing to more recovery testimonies from countries like China with a recovery rate of 23.3 percent. This means that for every 1 death recorded in Asia, 13 persons must have recovered. Asia, as at the reference time had a record of 151,380 recovered persons out of the total 311,200 persons who tested positive for the virus (COVID-19). The region’s recovery rate is 48.64 per cent while death rate at 3.65 per cent, and it is expected to continue to decline as the FACOVID continues.

Other continents as at the reference time have an RtD of less than 4.5. This is not good news for these continents as it implies that few people are recovering as the death tolls continue to rise in those countries.

In all, North America has the least recovery to death ratio (RtD) among other continents, including Africa. The region’s RtD stood at 1.9 which invariably indicates that death and recovery in this region have a 1 to 1 relationship. Another interpretation is that the probability that an infected person will survive in this region is about 50-50.