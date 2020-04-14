Oyo kicks off 2,000 coronavirus tests, commends health workers

Governor Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday, kicked off a rapid testing initiative for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the state, declaring that the outcome of the exercise would help contain the spread of the virus.

The governor opened the drive-through/walk-through testing centre, which is expected to test 2,000 samples within two weeks, at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan. He said the rapid testing initiative aligned with his administration’s commitment to test at least 10,000 residents within a short time.

Makinde stated that the state was scaling up testing in alignment with expert opinions that mass testing was the best way to contain and control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He however appreciated the Citizen for Citizen, a non-governmental organisation headed by the chairman of First Bank Nigeria,Ibukun Awosika, which provided the 2,000 testing kits and the LifeBank Nigeria, for partnering with the State on rapid testing for COVID-19.

Speaking on behalf of the NGO, Temidayo Olatunbosun, said that the guidelines of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) would be strictly followed in conducting the COVID-19 tests in Oyo State.

She also urged residents of Oyo State who have the COVID-19 symptoms to call the emergency operation centre for necessary action.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, the governor said: “Experts have opined that the best place to start in solving our peculiar problems is by ramping up our testing capabilities. For this reason, a few weeks ago, the Oyo state government, in collaboration with the University College Hospital, Ibadan, set up a diagnostic centre to test for COVID-19 right here in Ibadan.

“Indeed, with social distancing through lockdowns proving to be the most effective way of checking community spread, and the fact that people can have COVID-19 and be asymptomatic, large-scale testing will help us determine where and when targeted lockdowns are necessary.”

The governor maintained that his administration had begun to put necessary things in place to ensure its capability to prevent, contain and control the spread of COVID-19 even before the index case was recorded in the state.

“As I have said in the past, we are walking in uncharted territory, and no one can claim to know it all when it comes to the best way to handle this pandemic. We can only listen to the experts and apply common sense. Especially in Africa, and indeed Nigeria, the challenges we face are multipronged. Aside from not having health infrastructure that can handle a full-scale pandemic, we also have a largely informal economy.

“Caught between a rock and a hard place, we must find and apply solutions that are a product of scientific and logical thought. These solutions must also take our local circumstances into cognisance.

Movement has not been restricted in Oyo, though it has more coronavirus patients than Ogun, which because of its proximity to Lagos, is under lockdown for another two weeks.

Responding to criticisms for not restricting movement and shutting down businesses in the state, Makinde said, “we are not celebrating a win, because this is not a competition.”

“Today, we are implementing one of the actions that is fundamental in deciding what our next steps will be. In the next few days after we increase testing, we will see for ourselves whether a complete lockdown is necessary. Our aspiration is to test up to 10,000 people within the shortest possible time. We are starting with the first 2,000 from today. I have been told we can complete this round in two weeks.

Governor Makinde, who also used the occasion to appreciate health workers in the State for putting their lives at risk for the people, assured that his administration would continue to prioritise their welfare and safety.

The governor stated that 610 personal protective equipment were already on ground for the use of health workers while the State has also ordered an additional 400.

He added that health workers would be the first to be tested in the drive-through/walk-through testing exercise.

The governor further warned residents of the state not to take lightly the government’s warnings and directives on COVID-19, noting that the virus is real.

He said: “Today is not a day to speak many words. We are here to kick-off the testing, and I will let you get right to it. But before I leave you, I want to say, and I will say this in both English and Yoruba to everyone listening. There may seem to be reasons to disbelieve that coronavirus is real. Some people have said that the government is just using it to steal money.

“Some people have even used me as an example, saying “our governor had it but was not sick.” But let me say this, coronavirus is real. I may have been lucky not to have shown any symptoms, my immune system may have fought it, but the next person may not be as lucky. We do not know who that next person may be.

“Luck is not a strategy for beating COVID-19. We have to follow logic and science. This is why we must maintain social distancing. You must stand at least three feet apart from other people. You must wash your hands regularly with soap and water or use an alcohol-based sanitizer. You must co-operate with us when we give you guidelines to follow. After this testing, when we see the results, there may be more guidelines. Please, work with us and choose to stay safe. Together, we can beat COVID-19 in Oyo State.”

The index case was recorded in the state on the 21st of March.