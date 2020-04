34 new coronavirus cases were announced on wednesday evening, bringing the total confirmed cases in Nigeria to 407.

This is the highest daily figure reported by the health agency since the beginning of the outbreak in Nigeria in February.

Of the the new cases reported; 18 in Lagos, 12 in Kano, 2 in Katsina, 1 in Delta and 1 in Niger.

According to NCDC, as at 11:20 pm 15th April there are 407 confirmed cases of COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 128 have been discharged with 12 deaths.

Number of states with confirmed cases of coronavirus including FCT.

Lagos- 232

FCT- 58

Osun- 20

Kano- 16

Edo- 15

Oyo- 11

Ogun- 9

Katsina- 7

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 6

Kwara- 4

Delta- 4

Ondo- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Niger- 2

Benue- 1

Anambra- 1

Bunmi Bailey