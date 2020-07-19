BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Qries

Onyeama, Nigeria’s foreign Affairs Minister, tests positive for COVID-19

by
0
Nigeria’s foreign affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, has tested positive for COVID-19.
The minister did his fourth Covid-19 test on Saturday at the first sign of a throat irritation, and the test returned positive, according to a tweet via his Twitter handle.
 
He has therefore proceeded for isolation in a health facility, he said in the tweet.
“Unfortunately this time it came back positive. That is life! Win some lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best,” he said.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author