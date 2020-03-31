Nigeria records four new cases of Coronavirus, takes total to 139

The Nigerian Center for Disease Control has announced four new cases of Coronavirus infection, putting the total cases of infection in the country to 139.

NCDC revealed this on their Twitter handle at 8pm on Tuesday evening which takes Africa’s total past 5000.

Of the new cases, 3 are in the FCT and 1 in Lagos

The Agency also said that 9 infected people have fully recovered and discharged while two deaths have been recorded.