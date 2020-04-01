Coronavirus: Nigeria now has 7 functional laboratories

Nigeria now has seven functional laboratories with the capacity to test for Coronavirus to tackle the pandemic.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, the Virology Lab of Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki, Ebonyi has been activated for COVI-19 testing

“This brings number of COVID-19 testing labs in Nigeria to 7,” NCDC said.

Others in the process of construction are those in Maiduguri, Kano, Sokoto, Port Harcourt, Jos and Kaduna.

“We are working to expand testing capacity. @WHO has supported through the training of medical personnel,” said the agency.

However, the NCDC molecular laboratory networks comprises NCDC National Reference laboratory, Abuja, Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Edo, Nigeria Institute for Medical Research (NIMR),Lagos; Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Lagos, University College Hospital, Ibadan and African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Disease said.