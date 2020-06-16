Nigeria records 573 new cases of #COVID19; total now 16,658

Nigeria’s confirmed cases of coronavirus rose by 573 on Monday to 16,658.

The number of discharged patients climbed to 5,349 while the death rose to 424, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The distribution of the new cases showed that Lagos led with 216, while Rivers followed with 103.

Other states’ figures were Oyo-68, Edo-40, Kano-21, Gombe-20, FCT-17, Delta-13, Plateau-12, Bauchi-12, Niger-10, Kebbi-9, Ogun-8, Ondo-8, Abia-7, Nasarawa-5, Borno-1, Kwara-1, Benue-1, and Anambra-1

On the global scene, as of 7:35pm CEST, 15 June 2020, there had been 7,823,289 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 431,541 deaths, reported to WHO.