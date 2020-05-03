Lockdown palliatives: Olomu eulogises Abdulrazaq as 37 communities benefit from first phase

Olomu of Omupo, Oba Yakubu Adebayo Buari (Ilufemiloye II), has appreciated the Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, for the approval and the immediate delivery of palliative items to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the people of the community.

In a statement issued by Mustapha Abubakar, the National Publicity Secretary of Omupo Descendants Union and made available to journalists in Ilorin on Saturday, he said that the palliative items were distributed among the 37 communities under the Omupo District, controlled by the Olomu of Omupo.

It stated that Oba Buari, who is also the Chairman, COVID-19 Palliative Technical Committee in Omupo District of Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, equally commended the effective approach of the Governor to address the pandemic in the State, describing the palliative as needs delivered at the right time.

The Olomu said that the community will remain grateful to the governor and his team for deeming it necessary that Omupo ward should benefit in the first phase of the palliative.

The palliative items donated to the community included 638 bags of 10kg of rice; 395 bags of 5kg of Semovita; 98 bags of sugar with 20 pieces in each bag; 38 cartons of Spaghetti; 66 cartons of 1-liter bottles of vegetable oil, 19 cartons of tomato paste, and 19.5kg bags of Gari.

The communities that benefitted are Omupo: Amodu; Asungbolu; Okanle; Olukotun; Nda-Aliyu; Basanyin; Irapa; Agbo-Oru; Wajo; Surulere ;Obaloyan;Sulu; Amberi; Atanda; Fajeromi; Igberi; Koko-Araromi; Arugbo-Ola and Aiyekale.

Others are Oko-Ode; Igbo Owu ; Maloko; Bayagan-Ile; Layaaju; Igbo-Efon; Apata-Iki; Eleyele; Aladi; Aisheku; Gudugba ;Alufa-Agunbiade; Alufa-Mofolaku; Araromi; Amusa, Bukoloke and Layaju.

Reacting, a member, representing Omupo Constituency in the Kwara State House of Assembly, Abdul Ganiyu Salaudeen, thanked the State Governor for the prompt response to the needs of his constituency at this critical time, as he promised to always represent the people well at all times.

In his reaction, the representative of the monitoring team, Mekennu Group, Yusuf Rasheed, urged other communities in the state to emulate the Omupo District in order to show the positive work of the governor to the people of the state.

The beneficiaries thanked the Governor for bringing their palliatives to their door steps.