Lagos to move mild Coronavirus cases to Onikan, as centre opens Tuesday

Mild cases of the COVID-19 pandemic are to be moved to the newly completed isolation centre at Mobolaji Johnson Arena (formerly Onikan Stadium), the Lagos State government has said.

The 100-bed facility erected by the state government and Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB), will be officially opened on Tuesday, April 7.

Lagos State commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi, who briefed the media, Monday, on new developments in the state, said the decision to move patients with mild symptoms of the coronavirus to the Onikan centre was to allow health experts at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, concentrate more on patients with severe cases.

According to him, the Onikan isolation centre is ready, having been fully equipped and a trained medical team now deployed to receive and treat patients with mild cases.

The centre is the first such facility to be erected in Lagos since the state recorded its index case in February. It is to complement the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, a facility that existed before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are, however, plans by the state government to build additional isolation centres in the other four divisions of Lagos, which include Ikeja, Badagry, Epe, and Ikorodu in the event that the virus escalates.

Managing Director of GTBank, Segun Agbaje, on Saturday, March 28, handed over the Onikan facility to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.