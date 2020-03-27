Mandilas group supports GTBank’s Covid-19 Isolation Centre at Onikan Stadium

Mandilas Group Limited, owners of the Carrier brand of air-conditioning systems in Nigeria is offering support to the coronavirus isolation centre by powering the centre Carrier Ceiling Concealed Ducted Air-conditioning units at the newly set-up GT Bank isolation centre at Onikan stadium, Lagos.

The installation of the Carrier units is part of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Lagos state. The ceiling concealed units worth over N20 million will be active for the entire duration of the isolation centre.

Mandilas sources say the A/C units will enable suspected individuals brought at the centre by the state government to feel comfortable and encourage habitation for isolation purposes.

The installation is expected to be completed today in readiness for the launch of the centre. Carrier is the pioneering air-conditioning system in the world and is renowned for its quality, durability and performance.

Earlier this month, Mandilas group donated Carrier split air-conditioning units to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for the isolation centre in Yaba.

This gesture is in line with the corporate mission of Mandilas group that is committed to improving the quality of lives of all Nigerians.