Lagos targets 900 vaccination centres in fresh push against Covid

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu says Lagos state government is creating nine hundred covid vaccination centres in a fresh bid to contain the spread of the pandemic in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Speaking at the commissioning of the new head office building of Ecobank, the governor said the target was for the vaccination of four million Lagosians in the next two months.

According to him, “we have the vaccines and we want to assure the people that if they present themselves at any of the centres, they will get the jab. That’s our promise.”

He said, “our desire in Lagos state is to help the people and businesses get back to their normal life as much as is possible in the circumstance.”

The governor also announced that the government’s project to build a 3500 km fibre optic network in the state had advanced significantly with completion at more than 60 per cent currently.

He said the project will greatly enhance internet broadband connectivity for businesses in the state, boost telemedicine and expand access to schools in Lagos to help better learning while getting a city that is today the sixth largest economy in Africa by GDP ready to compete better for investible capital.