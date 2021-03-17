88 official sites you can get COVID-19 vaccination in Lagos

The Lagos State government has listed 88 official sites where residents eligible for COVID-19 vaccination across the 20 local government areas can get vaccinated.

Residents who fall in the category of healthcare workers, COVID-19 response team (RRT), ports of entry staff, laboratory network, judiciary, military, police and other security agencies, petrol station workers, teachers, press and other frontline workers can approach these sites.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be administered in two doses, with 12 weeks apart, to increase its efficacy.

Akin Abayomi, the state commissioner for Health, in a statement released Tuesday said vaccine efficacy of over 70 percent after the first dose, and an average of 82 percent after the second dose has been confirmed by research.

The Lagos State Technical Working Committee will manage the Vaccine Access and Distribution Strategy in line with the federal vaccination plan, which will be conducted in four phases earlier announced.