Ghana confirms two cases, as Kenya records first attack of Coronavirus

As the Coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the globe, two African nations, Ghana and Kenya have joined the league of nations with reports of infection cases.

The Ministry of Health in Ghana has confirmed the first two cases of Coronavirus in the West African country. The cases were reported on the 12th of March, 2020.

The laboratory results of the two confirmed cases were received from the Noguchi Institute for Medical Research.

According to the statement, the two individuals returned to Ghana from Norway and Turkey. The government said in a statement that the two patients are kept in isolation and their condition is stable.

The Ghanaian Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu advised every Ghanaian to take care of their health and adhere to the protective measures.

Also, in Kenya, the Ministry of Health confirmed the first case of coronavirus on the 12, March. The case is a 27-year-old Kenya citizen who travelled back to Nairobi from the United States of America Via London, United Kingdom on the 5th of March, 2020, Health Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said on Friday.