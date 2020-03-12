Family of 4, teacher test negative of coronavirus

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, tweeted on his handle @profAkinAbayomi that a family of 4 children and their teacher who came in from the United States who had close contact with someone infected with COVID19 have tested negative.

“We have been testing suspected cases of #COVID19 and so far all have been negative except for the 2 confirmed cases,” he said.

The commissioner said that the Lagos State Ministry of Health (LSMOH) has started producing its hand sanitizer and will soon make it available in the market.

“LSMOH frowns at hand sanitizer profiteering,” he tweeted.

Abayomi advised that Lagosians should continue to demonstrate responsibility, responsiveness, solidarity and support in the fight to break the circle of COVID19Lagos infection.