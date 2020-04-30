BusinessDay
Coronaviruslockdown

FG plans 2-week watch for implementing first phase of lockdown easing in key states

The Federal Government will watch the next two weeks from Monday to determine if it would maintain, reverse or further ease the lockdown in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun state, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has said, explaining how the subnational economies would gradually reopen.

Each phase (for lifting the lockdown) is proposed for an initial two week period with progression on to the next phase subject to review of progress, the disease control centre said.

“The decision on progression to a subsequent phase would be subject to evaluation by the State and Federal government along with guidance from the NCDC.”

Decisions would be made by evaluating data on active cases and the progress in the key sectors within the states.

Following the 2 week period, a decision would be made whether to tighten the lockdown protocol, remain at the current phase or move onto the next phase, NCDC said.

President Muhammadu Buhari in a speech Monday, April 28, announced that businesses can resume operations from Monday, May 4, to manage the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

 

