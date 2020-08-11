Edo govt urges strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols amid electioneering campaign

The Edo State government has urged residents to ensure strict compliance to set guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic amid electioneering campaign for the September 19, 2020 governorship election in the state, as death toll for the virus hits 100.

Commissioner for Health, Patrick Okundia, who decried the alarming rate of community spread of the virus, said the state has recorded 2,398 confirmed cases and 11,871 suspected cases.

“Contact tracing, line-listing and contact monitoring of contacts of confirmed cases are ongoing by the state’s surveillance pillar,” he said.

Okundia, however, reassured that the state government will continue to intensify efforts to contain the pandemic and protect its citizens, especially the elderly who are most vulnerable to the virus.

Commending the resilience and commitment of health workers in the front-line of government’s effort to contain the deadly virus, the commissioner said a total of 2,121 patients have been managed and discharged from various isolation facilities in the state.

“Edo State has continued to record a steady increase in mortality rate for the virus, with the toll rising to 100. This is of serious concern to the state government because many of these deaths could have been prevented if citizens adhered to COVID-19 prevention regulations,” Okundia noted.

“As we continue to ramp up efforts to curtail the spread of the virus and protect Edo people, we urge everyone to observe the set guidelines to contain the pandemic such as regular hand washing under running water and use of alcohol-based sanitisers; and avoiding gatherings with a large number of persons.

“Amid electioneering campaigns ahead of the September 19, 2020 gubernatorial election in the state, it is important that we all exercise caution and observe the regulatory guidelines for prevention of COVID-19 to remain safe and healthy,” he said.

He urged political parties and their supporters to ensure that their rallies are carried out in strict compliance with COVID-19 directives issued by the Federal Government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for public gatherings.

“It is only when the people are alive that they will be able to vote. We must all strive to remain healthy and alive,” he added.