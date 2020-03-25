Edo Assembly Speaker tests positive for coronavirus

Edo State Government,on Wednesday announced that Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, is the patient that tested positive for Coronavirus disease in the state, earlier alluded to by the governor.

Philip Shaibu, the deputy governor made the disclosure at a press briefing at Government House, Benin City.

Recall that the state governor, Godwin Obaseki had last Monday at a press briefing confirmed the first case of COVID- 19 in the state.

Obaseki said the first case tested positive to the virus. But, he however, did not disclose the identity of the person.

Shaibu, said the speaker returned from United Kingdom.

He said, the speaker went into self-isolation immediately he returned to the country.

“Following the close contact with Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari and the governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed that were tested positive, the state governor, Godwin Obaseki has gone into self- isolation.

“We have one confirmed case in the state, and that case is the speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Frank Okiye.

“He is in a stable condition and his family has also been tested negative”, he said.

The deputy governor said the state government has been able to track those that had close contact with the speaker.

He said, the state government is tracking a total of 111 persons, who might have had contact with the speaker, adding that 64 percent of the number had been tracked.

He added that six persons have been isolated, samples taken from five persons and results being awaited.