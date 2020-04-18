Defying lockdown, Coronavirus spreads unrelentingly in Nigeria, amidst poor testing capacity

Coronavirus spread in Nigeria is beginning to defy the lockdown in key cities as government officials worry over the gross capacity gap in testing the population.

Since the first case of the virus was reported on February 27, Nigeria has now recorded a total of 493 cases, 362 of that number coming after the lockdown was first imposed on March 30. From Feb 27 when the first case was recorded in Nigeria, it took 28 days for the total number of cases to reach 51. In one day alone yesterday, Nigeria registered 51 new cases of Coronavirus