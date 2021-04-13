COVID: Edo vaccinates 33,000 as active cases drop to one

Edo State government has intensified its COVID-19 vaccination campaign across the 18 local government areas of the state, vaccinating 33,108 persons with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in the first phase of the exercise.

Executive secretary of Edo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Julie Erhabor, disclosed this during the daily virtual meeting of the state COVID-19 task force, chaired by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Erhabor said the 33, 108 persons who have been vaccinated, representing 82 percent of the state’s 40,540 target population for the vaccination exercise. She noted that the government has stepped up efforts at ensuring that all eligible members of the public are vaccinated.

She disclosed that the vaccinated persons include 9, 987 strategic leaders, 7, 400 health workers and 15,821 other frontline workers in various communities across the state.

Erhabor, however, charged the elderly and other eligible members of the public to avail themselves of the opportunity and get inoculated against the deadly virus in order to complement the government’s efforts at containing the pandemic and ensuring the safety of the people.