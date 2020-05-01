Covid-19: PTF to engage 3000 volunteers in Kano for testing, contact tracing

The Presidential Taskforce (PTF) on Covid-19 has resolved to engage the 3000 community volunteers used in the fight against Polio and Lassa Fever to assist in Covid-19 testing and contact tracing in Kano.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed disclosed this Friday in Abuja while fielding questions from journalists at the daily briefing of the Taskforce.

Mohammed said “these are the foot soldiers who worked within the communities who the communities trust and who would also act as scout for the PTF and NCDC to identify the houses where we need to address testing and to help us trace contacts”.

According to the Information Minister, PTF believed that if the community does not take possession or ownership of Covid-19, its efforts may not be successful, hence the need to get the community involved.

He also stated the PTF had been doing a lot to create awareness on Covid-19 through different media platforms using jingles, commercials and is now moving to community sensitization.

“We have been doing a lot to keep Nigerians informed through the various jingles, commercials, the media about the pandemic. Even this daily briefing is part of our efforts to keep Nigerians informed. We will continue to improve.

“The problem is not about awareness but perhaps because of mischief on the part of some people which is regrettable. The PTF is not relying just on jingles and television, but is also embarking on community relationship, he said.

Mohammed commended Nigerian military and security agencies for their support to the fight against Covid-19 through logistics supply and enforcement of containment orders such as the ongoing lockdown.

“The military is not only fully aware of Covid-19, they are doing a lot to support the fight against the pandemic. We have expressed the role that the military is playing in the fight against Covid-19.

“With them we have been able to achieve what we have achieved so far in terms of delivering logistics and getting our staff around. They are also keeping personnel at war front against Boko Haram fully informed.

On the alleged harassment of journalists by security operatives, the Minister said: “we made this clear that a valid Identity Card of any media organization is enough proof that the holder has the right to move freely. If there are cases of excesses by the security agencies, I can assure you this matter will be taken at highest level”.