COVID-19: Oyo releases 49, as total discharged patients now 1257.

Oyo state on Thursday discharged Forty-nine confirmed COVID-19 cases after receiving their second negative test results.

Governor Seyi Makinde who disclosed via his official twitter handle on Friday morning said this brought the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 1257.

In a series of tweets, Makinde also announced that the total number of deaths in Oyo State is twenty-seven.

As at Tuesday, he stated that “we had three COVID-19 related deaths. One person whose sample was taken before he passed away was confirmed positive after his death. Two post-mortem tests that were done this month also came back positive.

Giving an update on the pandemic in the state he said, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for twenty-five suspected cases came back POSITIVE.

The cases are from Ido (5), Akinyele (3), Ibadan North West (3), Lagelu (3), Ibadan North (2), Ibadan South West (2), Ona Ara (2), Ibadan North East (1), Egbeda (1), Ibadan South East (1), Ogbomosho South (1) and Ogbomosho North (1) Local Government Areas.

“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 2713.

