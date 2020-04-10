COVID-19: Oyo discharges three patients, now has six active cases

Three COVID-19 patients have been discharged in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital after testing negative twice for the disease.

On his official twitter Governor Seyi Makinde monitored on Friday said “yesterday, three confirmed COVID-19 patients were discharged after receiving their second negative test results.

“This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to five. So, there are currently six active cases” he added

He said all measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Oyo State remain in place, adding that these include the dusk-to-dawn curfew (7 PM to 6 AM); no gatherings of more than ten people to be held anywhere in the state and the closure of all markets except those selling perishable food items.

The governor also said inter-state transportation into and out of the state remained suspended except vehicles carrying food items, medical, pharmaceutical and petroleum products.

He however advised people to keep following the directives of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force.

“Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, regularly. Also, continue to maintain social distancing,” he said..