COVID-19: Lagos may record 120,000 cases by July

Akin Abayomi, Lagos State commissioner for health has predicted the state may record between 90,000 and 120,000 cases of COVID-19 by July or August.

Abayomi revealed this during a media briefing on the update of COVID-19 in the state, held in Alausa, Ikeja.

According to him, the state was yet to reach the virus peak, which will likely be around July and August, 2020.

Abayomi stated that Lagos has expanded its testing capacity to reach a large number of people aimed at flattening the curve.

He attributed the sharp rise in cases being recorded to the decentralisation of sample collection across the 20 local government areas of the state.

He added that if government had not been proactive, the state would have, by now, recorded 6,000 cases rather than the 1,491 cases recorded so far.

Abayomi disclosed that Alimosho, Oshodi and Isolo have begun to record high rate of COVID-19 cases.

Abayomi said that plans have been concluded to commence hydroxychloroquine clinical trial next week for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Abayomi added that COVID-19 mortality rate has been mainly prevalent among males. He said males with underlining ailments such as asthma, diabetes, cancer, hypertension and others are prone to succumb to death.