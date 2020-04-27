Covid-19: FG to move high-powered team to Kano on Tuesday

The Federal government on Monday said it was sending a high-powered delegation to Kano on Tuesday, as part of its efforts to unravel the mysterious deaths that have ravaged the state in the last one week.

This followed growing concerns over the death of over 600 persons, including highly rated personalities, professors, bankers, media practitioners and senior citizens in Kano state in the last one week.

Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora disclosed this at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 in Abuja on Monday.

This is coming on the backdrop of cry by governor Umar Ganduje, that the state had been neglected by the Federal government.

Details coming…