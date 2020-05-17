COVID-19: Buhari Meets PTF COVID-19 team, as nation awaits review of lockdown

The President on Sunday met with the full team of the Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus response, headed by Secretary to the Government of the Federation’ Boss Mustapha.

The meeting is coming on the heels of the expected review of the regulations for easing the lockdown which commenced on the 4th of May, 2020.

As at the time of filing in this report, details of the outcome of the meeting was still being expected.

Sources close to the office of the SGF said the meeting is part of the regular briefing given to the President by the PTF COVID-19 team.

President Buhari had approved a gradual easing of coronavirus-related lockdowns effective from May 4th in Lagos and the Federal capital, Abuja.

The President had also approved new nationwide measures against Covid-19, which included a curfew from 8pm to 6am and a mandatory use of face masks.

The move followed several complaints about economic hardship, while government said the measures were to ensure the economy continued to function , even as government strengthen the war against the Coronavirus pandemic.

But the Chairman of the PTF COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, had at the regular briefing indicated that reports showed lack of compliance with most of the regulations.

As the measures become due for review, it is not clear if the government will extend the existing regulations or introduce new measures

President Buhari also on Sunday authorised the commencement of a major military operation to sweep bandits and kidnappers out of Katsina State.

A statement by Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu, said the major proactive operation by Special Forces, which details are being kept secret, is now in progress to replace the reactive strikes against insurgent camps.

To give a full effect to the exercise, a planning team is already in the State selecting targets and making preparations for the execution of the “unprecedented” operation.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, who has been measured in issuing official statements on the oncoming exercise, briefed the President on the plan he intends to flag off shortly.

President Buhari while meeting with the CDS expressed sadness over the recent attacks in the State and extended his condolences to the families of those killed and prayed for the recovery of the injured.