COVID-19: BUA Group donates 3 ambulances to Abia Govt

The BUA Group, a manufacturing concern, has presented three ambulances to the Abia State Government, as part of its support for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the State.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, while receiving the ambulances at the Government House, Umuahia, thanked the BUA Group for their timely intervention in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

He noted that the BUA Group has shown empathy, love, and care for the average Nigerian since the outbreak of Covid-19 disease and assured that the vehicles, would be put to good use in reaching the hinterlands.

The Governor disclosed that Abia State has started community testing in all the Local Government Areas in the State with a view to covering at least 30 percent of the population.

The Governor also revealed that two more laboratories would soon be set up in Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, and the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, adding that the idea is to have at least six molecular laboratories in the State in the near future.

He promised that the State Government would continue to synergize with the BUA Group to bring the best to Abia State.

Muhammed Ibrahim, who represented the chairman, BUA Group, explained that gesture is part of the firm’s corporate social responsibilities, geared towards partnering Federal and States Governments to support the fight against Covid-19.

He commended Governor Ikpeazu for his giant strides in infrastructural development in the State and congratulated him for successfully overcoming the attack of Coronavirus.

Kelechi Onuiri, who facilitated the donation told the Governor that the BUA Group is happy to associate with his administration in the fight against Covid-19 and even beyond.