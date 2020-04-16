Coronavirus: Trump plans to lift restrictions

President Donald Trump says the United States have passed the worst of the coronavirus pandemic and he would announce guidelines for reopening the country on Thursday.

“It is clear that our aggressive strategy is working,” Trump told a news conference. “The battle continues but the data suggests that nationwide we have passed the peak on new cases.”

Trump added that “these encouraging developments have put us in a very strong position to finalize guidelines for states on reopening the country.”

He said he would discuss this in a news conference on Thursday, “announcing guidelines.”

Facing a tough re-election in November, the Republican president has been bullish on reopening the world’s largest economy as soon as possible.

On Monday, he threatened to invoke his “total” power to force state governors to follow his directives on reopening, prompting an outcry.

He backpedaled on the comment the following day, saying he was not going to put “any pressure” on governors to reopen.

“We’ll be opening up states, some states much sooner than others,” Trump said during his Wednesday briefing. “We think some of the states can open up before the deadline of May 1.”

“We’ll be the comeback kids, all of us.”

Anthony Fauci, the veteran US pandemic expert, said in a televised interview Sunday that parts of the country could begin easing restrictions in May, but cautioned that reopening would not work like a “light switch.”

US coronavirus deaths increased by a record number for the second day in a row, rising by 2,569 on Wednesday, based on data from Johns Hopkins University.

The United States recorded its first coronavirus fatality on Feb. 29. It took 38 days to reach 10,000 deaths and just nine more days to go from 10,000 fatalities to 30,000. The previous highest single-day death toll was 2,364 on Tuesday.

Confirmed cases topped 640,000 in the US and over 2 million globally.

Despite the spike in fatalities, there were tentative signs in some parts of the country that the outbreak was beginning to ebb.

Governors of about 20 states with fewer coronavirus cases believe they may be ready to start the process of reopening their economies by President Donald Trump’s May 1 target date, a top U.S. health official said on Wednesday.

Governors in harder-hit states – New York, California, Louisiana, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Michigan – said there was a need for more widespread testing before starting to end the coronavirus shutdown, which has thrown millions out of work and closed restaurants, businesses and schools.

Health officials have noted that death figures are a lagging indicator of the outbreak, coming after the most severely ill patients fall sick, and do not mean stay-at-home restrictions are failing to curb transmissions.