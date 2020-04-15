Coronavirus: NCDC recommends wearing of face masks as additional protective measure

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recommended the use of face masks in its newly released public health advisory, but said it has to be used as an optional additional layer with other measures such as physical distancing, hand and respiratory hygiene measures.

The centre stressed that wearing face masks alone will not prevent spread of the Covid-19, explaining that the primary rationale for the advisory is to prevent those who are infected but asymptomatic from spreading the virus.

It also advised that face masks, which can be made out of cloth or other materials, be used while attending large gatherings (where it is absolutely necessary to attend), such as shopping outlets, markets, shops and pharmacies, among others.

Older persons, above 60 with existing medical conditions such as diabetes are particularly encouraged to wear masks as they are at higher risk of infection. It also further advised that face masks are used by more vulnerable members of the society, citizens with ongoing respiratory problems, and those already exhibiting symptoms and awaiting testing.

Given the global shortage of personal protective equipment including medical masks, NCDC advised that public sector resources should be preserved to procure medical masks for patients and healthcare workers who need them the most.

It said masks have to be properly disposed of in waste bins as improper handling and frequently touching masks can increase the risk of infection, while improvised masks can be an option as long as they are properly washed regularly.

The centre however noted that wearing of face masks alone will not protect against COVID-19, but must be combined with physical distancing, handwashing, respiratory hygiene, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, and other advice from NCDC.

“It is important to remember that the usage of face masks alone cannot be relied upon to avoid the COVID-19 virus; physical distancing, hand and respiratory hygiene measures are necessary for protection from the virus,” it stressed.