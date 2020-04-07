Coronavirus : Gov. Makinde resumes work, inspects 100-bed Infectious Disease Centre

Governor Seyi Makinde, formally resumed work on Monday and immediately conducted an inspection tour of the state’s largest isolation centre- Infectious Disease Centre, Olodo, Ibadan.

This followed his testing negative twice to the deadly Coronavirus, also known as COVID-1. The governor tested positive to the virus less than one week earlier and was isolated for some days.

The governor, who appeared calm and relaxed, said that he was thankful to the people of the state for their fervent prayers during his isolation period.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Taiwo Adisa, further quoted the governor as saying that his government planned to conduct COVID-19 tests on 10,000 persons in the state.

According to the statement, the governor added that the state was determined to win the battle against coronavirus, noting that if the state was able to test 10,000 persons within a short period, it would be able to stay ahead in the fight against COVID-19.

The 100-bed hospital was left in carcass by the immediate past administration in the state, which christened it Mother and Child Hospital.

Makinde’s administration decided to fix the facility and re-designate it Infectious Disease Centre, with the capacity to serve as an isolation centre for 100 patients.

The governor maintained that though the efforts put in place by the government might not have hit the 100 per cent mark, there were clear signs that the state was ready to fight COVID-19.

He urged residents of the state to continue to support the government, while adhering strictly to the directives issued by the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force and medical experts.

Governor Makinde, who appreciated residents of the state for their prayers and support while he was recovering from COVID-19, also used the occasion to appreciate Professor Temitope Alonge, a former Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, who served as head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force while he was in isolation.

He said: “I want to especially thank Professor Temitope Alonge. I can see a lot of improvement here (Infectious Disease Centre) and can also see that we are ready to fight COVID-19. I have been in isolation myself, which I think was good. It was a period to reflect and look at the programmes, policies and all the things we want to do for the people of Oyo State. It was also a time to reflect on how COVID-19 is going to affect us socially and economically,” he said.

“I want to thank you all for your prayers and support. God really answered your prayers on my behalf. We are all in an uncharted territory with COVID-19, just like the experts have been telling me.

“Some jobless ones have been talking about who I should hand over to (while in isolation); whether it should be a Professor of Virology or not. I am not a Professor of Virology myself. When the experts speak, the people in position of leadership only need to apply common sense,” he said.

He encouraged the people to keep observing social distancing and hygienic condition.

“They told me that the virus is a coward; once you use water and soap to wash your hands very well, the virus will be destroyed. So, let us continue to observe all these hygienic practices,” he said.