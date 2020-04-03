 Coronavirus: FG plans life insurance for health workers

The Federal Government says it has concluded plans for a health insurance cover for health workers in the country, as part of motivations to get higher commitments to the battle against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on the Coronavirus pandemic, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this on Friday, at the daily briefing of the task force.

Mustapha who noted that so far, there has been high level of cooperation and compliance with the Presidential directives ordering lockdown on Lagos, Ogun, and Abuja, reports of high level of compliance in Lagos, Ogun and FCT.

As part of efforts to scale up preparedness, Mustapha said the Federal Government has been engaging in video conferencing with the state governors.

He appealed to Nigerians to be calm, adding that the government’s desire at this moment is that no Nigerian will lose their lives over the lockdown.

On the reported profiteering going on he appealed to traders to be considerate and show empathy for fellow Nigerians.