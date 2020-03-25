Coronavirus: D-G Nigerian governors’ forum, wife, children in self-isolation

The Director-General of the Nigeria. Governors’ Forum, Asishana Okauru, his wife and children have gone into self-isolation over coronavirus.

This followed the news that Bauchi state governor, Bala Muhammed has tested positive to the disease.

The NGF DG said he had contact with the affected governor during the last meeting of the forum which, was held a week ago.

Okauru said in a statement issued in Abuja that: “I wish to inform the general public that my wife together with my entire household will be proceeding on self-isolation.

“We are taking this action following my exposure to His Excellency, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State who today announced the positive outcome of his test for COVID-19.

“I attended different meetings of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and the Nigerian Economic Council last week, which were also attended by the Bauchi State Governor.

“Consequently, my wife and I would be undergoing COVID-19 testing this week. All of the organizations to which my wife is affiliated have already begun ‘Work from Home’ in line with earlier Government directive.

“All members of NGF secretariat that were exposed will be observing self-isolation. We encourage all those who were invited to the NGF meetings for presentations to also do same.

“By our actions, we hope to encourage others who are exposed and not sure of their status to undergo self-isolation and make themselves available for the test, where applicable.

“At the NGF meetings held, all necessary precautions as advised by the NCDC were taken, but we cannot make any assumptions about our status. We will self-isolate and take the stringent measures possible to protect the general public.

“Coronavirus is real. Please follow all NCDC guidelines for COVID-19 and Stay at Home unless you provide essential services,” it stated.