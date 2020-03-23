Coronavirus: Bauchi Governor goes into isolation

Bala Mohammed, the Governor of Bauchi State has gone in self-isolation after boarding the same plane and exchanging pleasantries with the son of former vice-president of Nigeria, Muhammed Atiku Abubakar who was reported to have tested positive to the pandemic on Sunday.

A press statement signed by Mukhtar Gidado the Governor’s Senior Special Assistant on media and obtained by BusinessDay Monday, said though the Governor had not exhibit any symptoms of the diseases, the self-isolation was necessary sequel to report from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control NCDC that Muhammed Atiku had tested positive to the pandemic.

The statement said that the Governor would remain in isolation to avoid a further spread of the disease pending when the blood sample clinical test of the Governor and his entourage would be release.

According to the statement, "This is to inform the general public that his excellency the Governor of Bauchi State has gone into self –isolation this development is sequel to the report from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) that the son of the former vice-president of Nigeria, Mohammed Atiku Abubakar was tested positive of the Coronavirus diseases.

“The Governor also recently returned from an international trip through Lagos State the where he met with Mohammed Atiku Abubakar in the AERO contractor aircraft where they shook hands and exchange pleasantries.

"So far the Governor did not exhibit any symptom of the disease, but based on the recommendation of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) he would remain in isolation in other to avoid a spread for the disease.

“Currently the blood sample of the Governor has been taken and is undergoing clinical test for the period of the clinical test the Governor and his entourage would remain in isolation pending the outcome of the clinical test,”.