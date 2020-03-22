Son of former vice President, Atiku tests positive for COVID-19

The Son of Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President and 2019 Presidential election contestant, has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, Abubakar said late Sunday via his Twitter account, as Nigeria the number of cases in the country crosses 30.

“My son has tested positive to coronavirus. @NCDCGov has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management,” he tweeted.

Abubakar’s confirmation of his son’s health status follows self-isolation measures by President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter who returned from the UK last week. No update has been given on her status.

Since Saturday, Nigeria has confirmed no less than five new cases of COVID-19 promoting Lagos State to order Civil servants from grade 1-12 to work from home for the next few weeks in a bid to curb the spread of the disease in Nigera’s worst-hit state.