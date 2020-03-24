AIO postpones annual meeting in Lagos over Coronavirus

The 47th General Assembly and Annual General Meeting of the African Insurance Organisation (AIO) scheduled to hold in Lagos, Nigeria from 31st May to 3rd June 2020 has been postponed as result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Executive Committee of the AIO met Monday in Douala Cameron to postpone the event, after considering the current situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as taking into consideration the position of the local organizing committee which concluded that it was unadvisable to continue with the plan to hold the General Assembly on the dates initially planned.

Nigeria was billed to host this year’s all African Insurance Conference and General Assembly and arrangements were already in top gear, but for this Coronavirus pandemic.

Hoping on a possible success of reducing the pandemic, in view of the drastic measures taken by the governments around the world and in Africa to halt the spread, especially the restrictions relating to the movement of people, the Committee therefore has moved the date tentatively from 3rd October to 7th October 2020.

While for the 2020 African Reinsurance Forum, the Committee also moved it to next year 2021 at a date to be decided and the event now to hold in Kigali Rwanda.

The Committee also used the opportunity to show solidarity to its members and partners that have been affected by the Coronavirus.