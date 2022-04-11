Zedvance pledges to financial solutions of 1m customers

Zedvance Finance has announced the re-launch of its mobile lending app, MoneyPal with a redesigned user interface, simplified application process and access to more nano loans.

In a statement issued by the company on Tuesday, April 5th, 2022 at its office in Lagos, the mobile app was modified to provide fast and convenient loans to millions of Nigerians as it continues to redefine the app into a lifestyle product.

According to Ever Obi, Managing Director of Zedvance Finance Limited, the upgraded MoneyPal app comes with fascinating new features that would provide a top-notch and seamless digital lending experience for its existing and potential customers.

“Zedvance Finance has always been at the forefront of providing best-in-class financial solutions to its customers; we are very excited to relaunch the MoneyPal app to also serve millions of both salary and non-salary earners in Nigeria.

“MoneyPal was redesigned in response to extensive consumers’ feedback and changing user trends, with a focus on simplicity, security, availability, and speed. We upgraded the mobile app to meet our consumer financial lifestyle as a customer-centric business. That’s why we are rolling out the new app with the #MadeForMore campaign,” Obi said.

He stated that the company intends to serve one million new users through the mobile app and other digital channels.

Read also: Nigerian businesses are adopting embedded finance as the future of payments

The Head of Product Marketing and Brand Communications, Zedvance Finance, Lukmon Oloyede said, “The key highlights of the new app include”access to more nano loans, enhanced security, better user experience, in-app notifications, loan performance dashboard, more flexibility and data Protection.

He noted that Zedvance provides access to personal and business loans within 3–5 hours through self-service digital channels.

“We will continue to develop our digital proposition even further over the next months – exceeding the expectations of our customers whilst improving our customer experience,” Oloyede added.

He also hinted that the company will be announcing an Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code lending option and asset financing (Buy Now, Pay Later) service this year.