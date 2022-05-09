Zedcrest makes financial times Africa’s 2022 fastest-growing companies list

Zedcrest Group, Africa’s new-age principal investing and financial solutions powerhouse has been ranked the fastest-growing firm in Nigeria’s financial services sector in the 2022 Financial Times ranking for Africa’s Fastest-Growing Companies.

The company also ranked the second fastest-growing company in the country and the fifth fastest-growing in Africa.

The inaugural FT list which was compiled with Statista, a research company, was released after months of study, public calls, intense database research, and direct interaction with over 900 public companies in the continent.

The ranking, according to FT, offers a view of the corporate landscape on a continent where technology, finance, and support-service companies have had to adjust to a drastically changed environment.

According to the ranking, 75 firms were ranked among millions of African-based businesses based on their revenue compound annual growth (CAGR) between 2017 and 2020.

“It’s an honour to be ranked on the inaugural FT Africa’s Fastest-Growing Companies list,” said Adedayo Amzat, Group Managing Director, Zedcrest Group.

Read also: Stakeholders laud NB’s N56bn investment in Ama Brewery expansion

Amzat stated, “it is a direct reflection of the leadership team we have in place, and I couldn’t be more proud of our team, we’ve been fortunate to extend our business across different verticals of the financial sector over the past few years and we’ll continue to evaluate opportunities in other markets as part of our future growth strategy.”

He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to building inter-connected financial solutions across Africa through technological innovation while ensuring global best practices.

According to FT, “many of the fastest-growing companies, especially in the fintech sector, are those seeking to tap Africa’s unbanked population or markets that have previously been underserved or ignored. The health and education sectors, for example — spurred by unmet needs and rising aspirations — are among those offering the most scope for growth.”

However, not all of the fastest-growing companies are high-tech. Zedcrest Group, for example, has operating subsidiaries that are well recognized and celebrated as industry leaders in securities markets, consumer finance, and asset management.