WHD: AXA Mansard reiterates commitment to protect the environment

AXA Mansard Health Insurance, the Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) arm of the AXA Mansard group of companies, reiterates its commitment to protect the environment and its people, in commemoration of the World Health Day (WHD).

This commitment coincides with World Health Day’s memorialisation this year themed “our planet, our health”, a ceremony that highlighted the irreplaceable role of good health in global and national development.

Speaking on the theme this year, Tope Adeniyi, Chief Executive Officer AXA Health Insurance, concluded that the theme suitably brought together two key elements required to ensure continued development locally and globally, adding that AXA Mansard equally considers these elements important. “For us, we understand that the environment plays a significant role in the life, living, and wellbeing of everyone. That is why we do more than support environmental-friendly initiatives, we also practice it as an organisation,” he said.

Adeniyi further pointed out that the organisation understands that despite taking care of the environment, there’s also the need for them to be active participants in the initiation of good health. He said, “we continue to create solutions that ensure that good health is available, accessible, and affordable for everyone. From treats as basic as malaria care to critical ailments such as cancer, and so on, we have ensured that we have solutions for them.”

While still addressing, Adeniyi mentioned that environmental consideration plays a significant role in the organisation’s selection of partners.

“Today, we have over 2000 service providers nationwide. Sustainability is not just a critical criterion in our selection process, it is a subject of a constantly evolving conversation with them.

From energy management, to waste disposal, to water consumption, to reduction in emissions. We are not just tracking ourselves, we are encouraging all our stakeholders to act and advocate for the environment.

We want to ensure that we take care of the health needs of the present generation, without compromising the well-being of the future generation”, he explained.

