United Capital boss, Ashade, emerges ‘African CEO of the Year’

Peter Ashade, group CEO of United Capital Plc, an investment banking and financial services group, was named ‘African CEO of the Year’ at the 2022 African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA).

The award was presented on Monday at the 7th Africa Summit held at the House of Lords, London, United Kingdom, according to a statement on Tuesday.

ABLA recognises industry leaders and organisations across the African continent, rewarding exceptional corporate practices and outstanding achievers in Africa’s private sector.

With 13 award categories and over 370,000 entries, the awarding body adopted a three-step points-based selection process that included: a call for nomination; a call for voting of the shortlisted nominees; and the editorial board’s final review of the nominations, voting submissions as well as other supporting evidence, according to the statement.

It said Ashade, a veteran with over 30 years’ experience in the Nigerian financial market, emerged winner of the ‘African CEO of the Year’ category ahead of runner-up James Githii Mburu, CEO of Kenya Revenue Authority and other nominees, including the CEOs of Banque Centrale Populaire, Morocco, and Finance Trust Bank, Uganda.

Expressing his profound gratitude, Ashade, in his acceptance speech at the award ceremony, dedicated the award to his colleagues at United Capital.

He said: “While the name inscribed on this plaque is mine, the true winners of this award are the board, executive management, and staff of United Capital Plc who are fully committed to our mission of providing best-in-class financial services to our customers and shareholders while gradually changing the narrative of African financial service offerings.

“This is a testament of our grit, hard work, and perseverance. I would also like to specially acknowledge the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony O. Elumelu (CON), whose contribution to the development of the African continent is worthy of emulation.”

The statement said since 2018 till date, Ashade has led the organisation on a progressive path as witnessed in its strong financial performances and exponential growth.

It noted that United Capital was recently named one of Africa’s fastest-growing companies by British daily, Financial Times.

The statement said: “United Capital Plc remains a leader in the financial and investment services space, with a mission to provide bespoke and innovative value-added services to its clients. The group aims to transform the African continent by providing innovative and creative investment banking solutions to governments, companies, and individuals.

“The group is listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited and is at the forefront of becoming the financial and investment role model across Africa by leveraging on innovation, technology, and specialist skills to exceed client expectations, while creating more value for all stakeholders.”