Union Bank, NCF to promote environmental practices in Nigeria

Union Bank of Nigeria, one of the oldest banks in Nigeria, and the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), an environmental non-governmental organisation have partnered to promote sustainable environmental practices in Nigeria through an event.

The event which took place last week brought together various stakeholders, including environmental rights activists, international partner agencies, corporate institutions, government agencies, and students of select secondary schools, to deliberate and engage in activities to commemorate World Environment Day.

“Land degradation and erosion are not things stakeholders and policymakers can afford to ignore or gloss over. We all must get involved in helping restore and reclaim parts of our environment badly impacted by deforestation and desertification,” Iwhewhe Patricia, head of citizenship and sustainability at Union Bank said.

Patricia said Union Bank is a sustainability champion committed to the preservation of the planet which appreciates and recognises the responsibility we have as humanity to look after our environment.

“We will continue to support and participate in programs dedicated to protecting and enriching our precious habitat,” she added.

However, one of the main events on that day was a tree-planting exercise involving various participants and stakeholder representatives.

“The tree-planting activity was in keeping with this year’s celebration theme, ‘Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience,’ advocating for the rejuvenation and revitalisation of land devastated by deforestation, erosion, and desertification globally and in Nigeria in particular,” a statement said.